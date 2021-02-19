Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Position Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 503,379 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 141,453 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 139,732 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 83,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

