Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to $3.25 at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.61.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.