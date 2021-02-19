Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to $2.70 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.61.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.