Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

