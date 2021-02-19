Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

