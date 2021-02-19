Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.