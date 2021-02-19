Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,732.05

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1,732.05 and last traded at C$1,714.42, with a volume of 10983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,726.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,754.86.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1,620.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,563.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.