ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $76,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $43,076,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of COP opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

