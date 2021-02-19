ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 159,755 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 123,470 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 77,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

