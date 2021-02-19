Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.63-2.73 for the period. Conagra Brands also updated its Q3 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.56-0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

