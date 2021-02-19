Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Position Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 770,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103,184 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

