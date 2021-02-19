Comparing TELUS (NYSE:TU) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

TELUS (NYSE:TU) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS 8.51% 12.02% 3.63% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TELUS and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS 0 1 9 0 2.90 Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

TELUS currently has a consensus target price of $28.29, suggesting a potential upside of 36.38%. Siyata Mobile has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. Given TELUS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TELUS is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELUS and Siyata Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS $11.05 billion 2.42 $1.32 billion $1.10 18.85 Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of TELUS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELUS beats Siyata Mobile on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies. The Wireline segment includes data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services. It has 16.0 million subscriber connections, which include 9.0 million mobile phone subscribers; 1.8 million mobile connected device subscribers; 2.1 million internet subscribers; 1.2 million residential voice subscribers; 1.2 million TV subscribers; and 707,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

