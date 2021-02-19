Comparing Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of NextCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Myovant Sciences and NextCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -$288.99 million ($3.37) -6.78 NextCure $6.35 million 56.62 -$33.74 million ($2.15) -6.07

NextCure has higher revenue and earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextCure has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Myovant Sciences and NextCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 3 0 2.50 NextCure 1 4 3 0 2.25

Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $31.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.40%. NextCure has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.80%. Given NextCure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and NextCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -201.20% NextCure N/A -10.00% -9.51%

Summary

NextCure beats Myovant Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. As of December 27, 2019, Myovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, is a novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules that targets a novel member of the B7-family of immunomodulatory proteins; and an antibody in preclinical development targeting an immune modulator that is expressed in inflamed tissue and the tumor microenvironment in various tumor types. NextCure, Inc. has a license agreement with Yale University; and a research and development collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

