Comparing Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR)

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Enel Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enel Chile $3.45 billion 1.56 $414.61 million N/A N/A

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Energy Group and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -10.96, meaning that its share price is 1,196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Enel Chile -4.61% 29.88% 14.25%

Summary

Enel Chile beats Commerce Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 7,303 megawatts of installed capacity with 129 generation units, including 40 hydroelectric, 21 thermal, 59 wind powered, 8 solar, and 1 geothermal generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 1.97 million customers. The company also engages in transportation of natural gas and other fuels; provides construction of works and engineering, and consulting services; and develops real estate projects. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

