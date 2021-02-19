Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,588 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 6,382,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 212,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,109 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

