Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Issues Earnings Results

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. 69 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,013. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.05%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.