Community Bank System, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $155,546.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,223.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,069 shares of company stock worth $1,797,959. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

