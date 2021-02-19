CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

