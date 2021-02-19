Comerica Bank Sells 597 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $8,920,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

