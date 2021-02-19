Comerica Bank Sells 1,633 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 50.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

