Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 104,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,369. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

