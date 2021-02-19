Comerica Bank Invests $1.35 Million in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 72.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 432,555 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 361.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 36,468.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 112,688 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,969.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,468,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,263 shares of company stock worth $10,063,940. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

