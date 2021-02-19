Comerica Bank Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STC. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

