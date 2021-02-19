Comerica Bank Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,666,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,497,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.