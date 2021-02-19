Comerica Bank Acquires 14,077 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NOK opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

