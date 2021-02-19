Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,728 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

