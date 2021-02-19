Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.23-1.30 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXP. Truist Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of CXP traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 20,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,956. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -278.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

