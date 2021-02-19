Colin Love Sells 30,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 927,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,701,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Colin Love sold 7,857 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $333,608.22.

On Friday, January 15th, Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $963,441.93.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 667,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9,787.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

