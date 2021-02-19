Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 785,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.