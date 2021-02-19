CoinUs Price Tops $0.0037 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. CoinUs has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $130.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1,944.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006993 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008593 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 432.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

