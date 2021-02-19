Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Get Coherent alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Shares of COHR opened at $252.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $264.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.27 and its 200-day moving average is $140.12.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.