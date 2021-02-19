Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.78

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$102.78 and traded as high as C$116.72. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) shares last traded at C$116.59, with a volume of 108,855 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.78. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.0200009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

