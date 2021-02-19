Coe Capital Management LLC Takes $523,000 Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $529,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,991. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $406,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,572,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,952 shares of company stock worth $3,590,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

