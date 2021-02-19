Coe Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,875 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $167.04. 207,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

