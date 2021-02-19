Coe Capital Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.31 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $151.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

