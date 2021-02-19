Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Up 26.4%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares were up 26.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 1,615,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,250,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

