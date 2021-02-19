Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 168 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) per share, with a total value of £3,956.40 ($5,169.06).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 173 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,342 ($30.60) per share, with a total value of £4,051.66 ($5,293.52).

On Thursday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 173 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,365 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £4,091.45 ($5,345.51).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,333 ($30.48) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,308.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,874 ($37.55). The company has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,402.50 ($31.39).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

