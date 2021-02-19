Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) Announces $0.18 Final Dividend

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$8.67.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

