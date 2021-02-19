Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “
NYSE CLPR opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.02.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.