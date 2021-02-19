Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

NYSE CLPR opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

