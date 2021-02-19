Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $69,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,302 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

CLH stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

