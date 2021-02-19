Citigroup Raises Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $15.75

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $13.25 to $15.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VLRS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 734,244 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $6,252,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $4,434,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

