Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.71-1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $251.9-251.9 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.27 EPS.

CTRN stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.67. 2,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.94 million, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

