Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.80. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,310 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

