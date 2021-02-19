Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI opened at $205.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

