Chrono.tech Price Tops $3.91 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $53,083.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00007169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.43 or 0.00774665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00041058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00059082 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020370 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00041176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.77 or 0.04686853 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

