ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 1,010,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 372,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several research firms have commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $464.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.