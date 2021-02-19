Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 272,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,212. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

