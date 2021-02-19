China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Shares Down 10.7%

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) shares dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 69,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 461,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62.

About China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

