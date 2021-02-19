Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.13

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 2208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $647.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

