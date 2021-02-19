Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

CSSEP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

